A car bomb attack in northern Syria's Suluk town killed three Turkish soldiers, Anadolu Agency citing the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The soldiers were carrying out roadside checks on vehicles when the attack took place10 km southeast of the Syrian town of Tal Abyad, bordering Turkey.

Specialist corporal Mustafa Alpakli, Major Sevket Tombul, and Lieutenant Sinan Bilir were the soldiers who lost their lives.

"We wish God's mercy on our martyrs who lost their lives in this attack that put us in deep pain. We offer condolences to their grieving families, Turkish Armed Forces, and our dignified nation," the Ministry said in a statement.

Both towns are in an area that Turkey and allied Syrian opposition forces, Syrian National Army, took control of in a cross-border operation launched last October against the YPG/PKK terrorists.

Attack condemned