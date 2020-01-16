Roughly 45 million people in southern Africa are in urgent need of food aid as a result of drought, flooding and economic hardship, the UN said on Thursday.

"This hunger crisis is on a scale we've not seen before and the evidence shows it's going to get worse," World Food Programme (WFP) regional director Lola Castro said in a statement.

The agency warned that it had secured only $205 million (184 million euros) of the $489 million it requires, saying families across the region were already skipping meals, taking children out of school, selling off precious assets and falling into debt to stave off agricultural losses.

In southern Africa as a whole — where temperatures are rising twice as fast as the rest of the world — people are experiencing the worst drought in 35 years, according to the UN.

Low growth, rising population, drought and floods have combined to worsen food insecurity in the region.

"If we don't receive the necessary funding, we'll have no choice but to assist fewer of those most in need, and with less," Castro said.

The worst-hit countries were Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Nearly half of Zimbabwe's 15 million people live in a state of chronic food insecurity, according to UN figures.

Wildlife has also suffered, with over 200 elephants having starved to death in Zimbabwe in just three months last year.