Lebanon is on the brink of forming a new government, caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday.

Lebanon has been without a government since Saad al Hariri resigned as prime minister on October 29 in the face of sweeping protests against the country's elite, complicating efforts to mount a recovery from a deep economic crisis.

"Today I think that we have progressed to a very big extent and we can say that we are on the doorstep of forming a new government," said Khalil.

He said the new cabinet would be comprised of 18 specialist ministers.