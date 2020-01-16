The governments of countries that lost citizens when Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner are demanding Tehran accept “full responsibility” and pay compensation to the victims’ families.

The foreign ministers of Canada, the UK, Afghanistan, Sweden and Ukraine issued the statement on Thursday after a meeting at the Canadian High Commission on Trafalgar Square.

All 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines plane died when it was hit by missiles last week shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Some 57 of the victims were Canadian citizens and 138 were flying to Canada. The dead also included 11 Ukrainians, 17 people from Sweden, four Afghans and four British citizens, as well as Iranians.

The five foreign ministers also said there must be “an independent criminal investigation followed by transparent and impartial judicial proceedings.