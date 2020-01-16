Members of the US Senate were sworn in on Thursday to serve as jurors at the historic impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that would resume next week on Tuesday.

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, administered the oath to the senators who will decide whether the 45th president should be removed from office.

"Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws, so help you God," Roberts said.

Senators in the chamber responded, "I do." They then individually signed a book affirming their oath.

The 99 senators present signed their assent one by one.

One senator, Republican Jim Inhofe, was in his home state of Oklahoma to be with a family member facing a medical issue, according to his office but was due to sign later in the day.

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate majority leader, then adjourned the proceedings and said the trial would resume at 1 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday.

Charges read

Earlier charges against Trump were read out on the US Senate floor as the historic impeachment trial got under way.

"In his conduct of the office of president of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional oath ... Donald J Trump has abused the powers of the presidency," Representative Adam Schiff said as he began reading from the first article of impeachment.