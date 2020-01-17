Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday refused to accept the resignation of the country's prime minister, saying he wanted to give Oleksiy Goncharuk "a second chance".

"I have decided to give you and your government a second chance," Zelensky said during a meeting with Goncharuk who had offered his resignation earlier on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Oleksiy Honcharuk said that he had given his resignation to President Zelenskiy.

"I took this post to implement the president's programme. He is an example of transparency and decency to me," he said.

"However, in order to dispel any doubts about our respect and trust for the president, I have written a resignation letter and submitted it to the president for introduction to parliament,” Honcharuk's statement read.

Earlier this week an audio recording surfaced in which Honcharuk appeared to make disparaging comments about Zelenskiy's understanding of economics.