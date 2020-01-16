WORLD
2 MIN READ
Intense fighting in Syria's Idlib kills at least 39 - monitor
Idlib has come under mounting bombardment in recent weeks, displacing tens of thousands of people in the northwestern province, despite a truce brokered by Turkey and Russia.
Intense fighting in Syria's Idlib kills at least 39 - monitor
A Syrian walks on the rubble of a building following a regime air strike on Ariha town in Syria's Idlib on January 15, 2020. / AFP
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 16, 2020

Intense fighting between regime forces and rebel fighters in Syria's Idlib province killed at least 39 fighters overnight, a war monitor said on Thursday.

The violence, which saw air strikes, shelling and ground combat, further violated a ceasefire announced by Russia on Sunday in Idlib, the last major rebel and opposition bastion in the country.

The regime and allied forces took two villages in their advance towards the key town of Maarat al Numan, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

According to the Britain-based war monitor, the fighting flared late on Wednesday in areas south of Maarat al Numan, the key target of the Syrian regime's latest military offensive.

At least 22 rebel fighters were killed, most of them members of Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a group that includes fighters from the former Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

RECOMMENDED

At least 17 regime troops and allied militia were also killed in the fighting, said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the observatory.

He added that regime forces were now just seven kilometres from Maaret al Numan, a town that was one of the bastions of the uprising against the regime leader Bashar al Assad's rule.

Nearly nine years into the conflict, protests against the regime are still held in some of the province's towns.

In the city of Idlib itself, 18 civilians were killed in air strikes on Wednesday, violating the truce brokered by Moscow and rebel backer Ankara.

The fighting has prompted hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes in recent weeks, exposing them to a harsh winter.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US