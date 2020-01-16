Turkey is beginning to send troops into Libya in support of the internationally-recognised government in Tripoli, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, days before a summit in Berlin that will address the Libyan conflict.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan added that Turkey will continue to use all diplomatic and military means to ensure stability to its south, including in Libya. Erdogan is due to meet leaders of Germany, Russia, Britain and Italy on Sunday to discuss the conflict.

He also said Turkey would start granting licences for exploration and drilling in the eastern Mediterranean in 2020, in accord with a maritime agreement with Libya.

He said Turkey's Oruc Reis ship would begin off shore seismic activities in the region.

Ankara angered neighbouring countries in the Mediterranean with an agreement signed with the Tripoli government in November, which claimed extensive areas of the sea for Turkey.

Erdogan said it was "no longer legally possible" for any search and drilling activities or a pipeline without Libya or Turkey's approval.

Erdogan says Turkey to reach new heights in 2020

Turkey is all set to reach new heights in 2020 by protecting its rights, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean, Erdogan said.

Through improvements in production, export and the employment rate, in addition to protecting our rights on the international front, particularly in the Mediterranean region, we are opening doors to a new period of progress, Erdogan said.

Erdogan stressed that this year Turkey will demonstrate its historic achievements for its freedom and future regardless of the circumstances.

Underlining that the attacks on Turkey have unprecedentedly increased in recent years, he said, Turkey will continue to frustrate those who expected it to surrender in 2019.

Mega projects

He added that Turkey completed 1,161 projects out of 1,451 in its 2019 action plan.