WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran wants dialogue with world, working to 'prevent war' - Rouhani
Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani said, adding the government was still working to prevent military confrontation.
Iran wants dialogue with world, working to 'prevent war' - Rouhani
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks before the heads of banks in Tehran, Iran on January 16, 2020. / AP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 16, 2020

Iran's president said on Thursday dialogue with the world remained "possible" despite high tensions with US, and stressed that Tehran was working daily "to prevent military confrontation or war".

Iran attacked US military targets in Iraq on January 8 to retaliate against Washington's targeted killing of a key Iranian general five days earlier in Baghdad, at a time when both are also locked in a bitter dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.

"The government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war," President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech, adding that dialogue with the international community was difficult but remained "possible".

Nuclear enrichment higher than before 2015 deal

RECOMMENDED

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Rouhani said.

"We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reached ... pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to progress," Rouhani said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear deal in retaliation for Washington's withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions, which have crippled the country's economy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide