Lebanon cenbank governor asked to delay Eurobond swaps - source
The central bank proposed Lebanese holders of Eurobonds due in 2020 swap their holdings for longer-dated notes, a move that could ease pressure on dwindling foreign currency reserves amid a deep financial crisis.
Protesters smash the window of a bank as demonstrations against the government continue in Beirut, Lebanon. January 14, 2020. / Reuters
By Halima Mansoor
January 16, 2020

Lebanon's caretaker finance minister has asked the central bank governor to hold off on a proposed swap of 2020 Eurobonds after ratings agencies warned it could constitute a selective default, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The central bank has proposed that Lebanese holders of Eurobonds due in 2020 swap their holdings for longer-dated notes, a move that could ease pressure on dwindling foreign currency reserves amid a deep financial crisis.

In a letter to central bank governor Riad Salameh, caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said the government needed to first decide how it would finance its bonds maturing in 2020, the source said.

One of the most heavily indebted countries in the world, Lebanon has $2.5 billion in Eurobonds due in 2020 including a $1.2 billion bond set to mature in March.

In the letter, Khalil recognised the central bank's right to manage its own bond portfolio but asked that it hold off on the swap because of the potential implications for its sovereign rating, according to the source.

Salameh told Reuters on Wednesday that no swaps would go forward before the government takes a decision on it.

Lebanon has been without a government or economic rescue plan since Saad al Hariri resigned as prime minister on October 29, pushed out by sweeping protests against the ruling elite.

Salameh also asked for extra powers last week, saying he wanted to standardise banking controls.

Commercial banks have individually imposed controls on hard currency, putting tight caps on dollar withdrawals and blocking most transfers abroad.

Protesters have been taking their frustrations over the failing economy out on banks in recent days, breaking windows and spraying graffiti on the fronts.

The Finance Ministry has asked Salameh to specify exactly what extra powers were being sought and on what legal basis, the source familiar with the matter said.

SOURCE:Reuters
