TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey eyes global actor role in smart cities market
Turkey will enter the industry, worth billions of dollars, as an exporter, Turkish President Erdogan said at the Smart Cities and Municipalities Congress and Exhibit in Ankara.
Turkey eyes global actor role in smart cities market
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Smart Cities and Municipalities Congress and Exhibition in Ankara, Turkey on January 15, 2020. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 16, 2020

Turkey's President  Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday vowed to take steps to become a global actor in the smart cities market.

“We are determined to do whatever it takes to be a major actor in the smart cities market, which is expected to top $800 billion market value in a couple of years,” Erdogan told the Smart Cities and Municipalities Congress and Exhibit in the capital, Ankara.

The president said Turkey aims to enter the global market as an exporter, besides supplying market need in the form of smart city applications.

Smart cities, which is a new approach to urban planning to connect everything using technologies, improve city services, infrastructure and ultimately residents’ quality of life.

RECOMMENDED

“Turkey is among the leading countries in terms of smart cities,” he said, highlighting the country’s support for smart city plans.

He also said that Turkey already made great progress in building eco-friendly cities.

Smart cities should be compatible with each other, Erdogan said and underscored the importance of citizen’s support.

“The more we increase quality of life with smart cities, the more they protect and support it,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide