More than 1,000 Honduran migrants broke through a police barrier on the border with Guatemala on Thursday in a bid to join hundreds of others heading for the United States.

The migrants, many fleeing poverty and gang violence at home, passed through a police cordon without difficulty and without going through migration protocol at the southeastern city of Agua Caliente.

The migrants, including some children, left San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras on Tuesday night and from Wednesday began entering Guatemala.

The latest Central American migrant caravan formed despite increased attempts by President Donald Trump to keep them out of the US.

Last year the US signed a deal with Guatemala that obliges migrants travelling through that country and seeking asylum in the US to first request protection in the Central American nation.

Heading towards American dream

Authorities in Guatemala say 1,350 Hondurans have submitted the necessary documentation to pass through either the Agua Caliente checkpoint in the southeast or El Cinchado in the northeast.

"We're heading on towards the American dream," Kelvin Ramos told AFP from a migrant center at the border town of Esquipulas.

"I've heard they pay well in the United States to paint houses," he added. That was his job in Honduras.