Jakob Lindenthal, a German student who participated in recent protests against India's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), says the Indian immigration authorities forced him out of the country without any explanation.

Recently passed in the Indian Parliament, the CAA excludes Muslims and offers citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbou ring countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh.

On December 16 and 19, Lindenthal joined student protests in the south Indian state of Chennai, where he's pursuing his masters degree in physics at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

His picture, taken at a protest site, quickly went viral on the internet. He was holding a placard that read: "1933-1945: WE HAVE BEEN THERE," hinting at the anti-Semitic Nuremberg Laws that led to the genocide of at least six million Jewish people.

Born and raised in Dresden, Germany, Lindenthal received an email from the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on December 21, asking him to visit the nearest immigration office for his visa renewal.

Lindenthal said the deadline for the renewal was December 31 but he was asked to leave the country on December 23 simply because he had participated in protests criticising the CAA.

“The officer asked me a lot of questions — about my political attitude, my hobbies, and somehow the questions culminated into my participation in the protests. She reproached me for my stand on the freedom of speech and told me that I am uninformed and that I should not have any say on this,” Lindenthal told TRT World.

“I was told that my activities outside the campus violated standard visa regulations and I should leave India right away, and that my participation in the protest was enough ground to be deported.”

Back in Dresden, Lindenthal's home university TU Dresden has taken over communications with the Indian government and IIT authorities for his possible return.