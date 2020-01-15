Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to make to the constitution.

The unexpected announcement, which came shortly after Putin proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament, means Russia will also get a new prime minister.

The Kremlin said Putin has named Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin as Russia's new prime minister.

Medvedev made the announcement on state TV sitting next to Putin who thanked Medvedev, a close ally, for his work.

Putin said that Medvedev would take on a new job as deputy head of Russia's Security Council, which Putin chairs.

Putin asked for the outgoing government to remain at work until a new government was appointed.

Constitutional changes?

Speaking in his state of the nation address before top officials and lawmakers earlier on Wednesday, Putin suggested amending the constitution to allow lawmakers to name prime ministers and Cabinet members. The right currently belongs to the president.

“It will increase the role of parliament and parliamentary parties, powers and independence of the prime minister and all Cabinet members,” Putin said.

At the same time, Putin argued that the president should retain the right to dismiss the prime minister and Cabinet ministers. He said that the president also should have the power to name top defence and security officials.

Putin emphasised that constitutional changes must be put to a nationwide vote.

Putin's current term expires in 2024, and Russia's political elites have been abuzz with speculation about his future plans.

The 67-year-old Putin has remained at the helm for more than 20 years – longer than any other Russian or Soviet leader since Josef Stalin.

He will have to step down after his term ends under the current law, which limits the president to two consecutive terms.

Political analyst Kirill Rogov said that Putin's proposals indicate his intention to remain in charge while re-distributing powers between various branches of government.

“Such a model resembling the Chinese one would allow Putin to stay at the helm indefinitely while encouraging rivalry between potential successors,” Rogov said on Facebook.