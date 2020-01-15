WORLD
2 MIN READ
Warlord Haftar violates Libyan ceasefire with air strikes near Tripoli
Pro-Haftar mercenaries were also deployed to the region and drones operated by the United Arab Emirates were flying over Tripoli.
Warlord Haftar violates Libyan ceasefire with air strikes near Tripoli
FILE IMAGE: Smoke rises during a fight between members of the Libyan internationally recognised government forces and Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya, June 22, 2019. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
January 15, 2020

Forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar launched missile strikes to the south of Libya's capital, Tripoli late on Tuesday.

The Salah al Din and Ramla regions south of the capital were hit by missiles, Muhammed Kununu, military spokesman for the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said.

Pro-Haftar mercenaries were also deployed to the region and drones operated by the United Arab Emirates are flying over Tripoli, Kununu said.

He said government forces are strong enough to respond to Haftar's militia, and called on people who migrated from the region not to return to their homes during the clashes.

On January 12, the warring sides in the Libyan conflict announced a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia.

RECOMMENDED

All sides gathered Monday in Moscow to sign an agreement aimed at ending hostilities and starting political dialogue.

Following talks in Moscow, the head of the GNA, Fayez al Sarraj, signed a ceasefire deal late Monday, but Haftar left for Libya early Tuesday without signing.

Akile Saleh Issa, the speaker of the Haftar's rogue House of Representatives in the eastern city of Tobruk, said "the ceasefire in Libya is over and the war will resume."

Since the ousting of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption
Brazil declares 'superfood' acai a national fruit to fend off 'biopiracy'
Trump-backed businessman Nasry Asfura takes oath as president of Honduras
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide