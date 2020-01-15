Forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar launched missile strikes to the south of Libya's capital, Tripoli late on Tuesday.

The Salah al Din and Ramla regions south of the capital were hit by missiles, Muhammed Kununu, military spokesman for the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said.

Pro-Haftar mercenaries were also deployed to the region and drones operated by the United Arab Emirates are flying over Tripoli, Kununu said.

He said government forces are strong enough to respond to Haftar's militia, and called on people who migrated from the region not to return to their homes during the clashes.

On January 12, the warring sides in the Libyan conflict announced a ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia.