The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has stopped its humanitarian works in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir ever since August 5, when the Indian government stripped the region of its political autonomy and enforced a security and communications clampdown that continues to this day in some form or other.

The Indian government had in 2016 only stopped ICRC officials from visiting jails and working for inmates, which was the Geneva-based organisation’s key mission in Kashmir, approved after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the mid-90s with the Indian government.

Simultaneously, the ICRC had also been helping released prisoners who were struggling to earn livelihoods. Families whose only breadwinners were in prisons also received such help. The ICRC also helped the families that couldn’t afford travel and other expenses incurred on visiting their kin in jails.

That the ICRC’s low-key programmes have come to a standstill became evident only after media reported that many people have not been able to visit their family members jailed thousands of miles away from their homes in various Indian cities, such as the family of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, a 70-year-old longtime activist of religio-political organisation Jamaat-i-Islami, who was detained in July last year.

Police had informed Bhat’s son Muhammad Hanif Bhat on December 24 last year, that he should travel to Allahabad, 1,500 kms away from his home, in Uttar Pradesh state of India, and fetch his father whose release from preventive detention had been sanctioned by the authorities concerned. Hanif told him that they couldn’t afford travel—for a return trip, it would cost two people about Rs 30,000 ($424).

Besides, Hanif told the police, they should bring him home the way he was taken away. The family had not seen or talked to Ghulam Muhammad since his detention.

In the makeshift mortuary of Allahabad Jail, however, four bodies were shown to Hanif. He took no time in identifying his father who was wearing the same clothes he had on four months ago when he was detained. Hanif said the only other layer of clothing his father had been provided was a flimsy sweater that was no match for the cold nights of the place.

The Bhats and other families like them usually turned to the ICRC for help in such cases. But India’s decision to abrogate laws that granted autonomy to Kashmir, besides downgrading its status further by dividing it into two federally ruled Union Territories, has left the ICRC clueless.

“ICRC didn’t know how it was supposed to operate in a Union Territory. Whether laws guiding its presence in Jammu and Kashmir had changed after it ceased to be a state. How would laws related to foreign funding work in the Union Territory and other such questions,” said a government official who has been engaging with international humanitarian organisations in Kashmir.

The ICRC has a longstanding policy of avoiding media and directly engaging with governments.

Besides the livelihood support programme and assistance to prisoners’ families, the ICRC organised training for health professionals of the Jammu and Kashmir government. In the past, the organisation trained hundreds of junior security officers, media professionals and rights activists to human rights during dozens of seminars. During emergencies like 2005 earthquake and 2014 floods, the ICRC also carried out relief missions.