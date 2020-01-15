A former member of US special forces stationed in Afghanistan admitted that he collaborated with four other colleagues to steal an estimated $200,000 from government funds earmarked for humanitarian projects in Afghanistan, from constructing roads and bridges to building schools and medical clinics.

William Todd Chamberlain, a former Sgt. 1st Class, committed his crimes during his deployment in Afghanistan from July 2009 to January 2010, pleading guilty on Monday. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and additional punishments in the form of fines and forfeiture.

“Theft of US government funds in a war zone is a serious crime that weakens our national objectives in Afghanistan,” said John F. Sopko, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), in a statement.

“The message of this case is loud and clear: SIGAR and our law enforcement partners will pursue justice — no matter how long it takes,” Sopko added.

But, in the face of many corruption cases involving US military personnel working overseas from Iraq to Afghanistan, Kuwait and other locations, Chamberlain’s prosecution appears to be a game of whack-a-mole.

From Afghanistan to Iraq, bribery and fraud have been found to be disturbingly common practice for US military personnel.

Since 2005, more than 100 US military officers and soldiers have been convicted of stealing, bribery, fraud and contract-rigging crimes, which were valued at more than $50 million during their overseas deployments, according to the Center for Public Integrity.

But $50 million could be just a small portion of the actual damage done to Afghan and Iraqi reconstruction efforts. US officials who investigate potential crimes of US staff, contractors, civilians and other allied forces’ personnel, think that the total loss could be in the billions.

Sopko’s predecessor, Stuart Bowen, who had probed US wrongdoing in Iraq from 2004 to 2013, was pessimistic about prosecuting culprits across American missions.

Bowen reportedly said that “the fraud … among US military personnel and contractors was much higher” than prosecuted cases, which are probably less than half of the fraud committed by American troops in Afghanistan.

He also thinks that the prison sentences are “the cost of doing business for them.”