Since the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani earlier this month, plunging the Middle East into further turmoil, there has been much discussion of the consequences for Iran’s key ally, China. Pundits have opined that Beijing might benefit from the current tensions.

And well, it might.

Countering China is a stated priority of the Trump administration, but chaos in the Middle East would likely distract Washington’s attention from East Asia. The current period would then resemble the aftermath of 9/11 or the global financial crisis in 2008 when China was able to capitalise on American incapacity.

However, spiralling instability in the Middle East poses serious risks for Beijing. China is the world’s number 1 oil importer and receives much of its energy from the region. A conflict would undermine China’s energy security, while also endangering the million or so Chinese expatriates living there.

Moreover, China is the biggest trade partner of numerous Middle Eastern states (including Iran), it has substantial investments in the Gulf, and plans to expand its Belt and Road Initiative there. One of the BRI’s six infrastructure corridors, the China-Central Asia-Western Asia Economic Corridor, transits through the region.

Beijing, therefore, wants stability, above all, to safeguard its economic activities. Fears that China and Russia will stand up for Iran against the US, risking a world war between the superpowers, are absurdly overblown.

Beijing’s response to Soleimani’s killing has been muted, consisting of little more than angry words.

That is partly because the US is far more critical to China than Iran. China might be Iran’s foremost trading partner, but their economic ties pale in comparison to those between China and America. If Beijing stood up for Tehran, it might jeopardise the phase 1 trade deal it is about to finalise with Washington.

Added to that, Beijing will surely not want to undermine its ties to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi by siding firmly with Tehran. Saudi is now China’s top oil supplier, and economic links between China and the Gulf are deep and growing. As Jonathan Fulton writes, “the Gulf Cooperation Council is a far more attractive set of partners than a revisionist Iran.”

When President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, some expected China to break the rules and continue its trade with Iran. Not so. While Beijing is still Iran’s top oil importer, imports have slumped, and overall trade has dropped precipitously since sanctions resumed.

So, China is unlikely to deepen its ties with Iran as a result of current tensions. Reports of a vast $400 billion Chinese investment package last year are highly implausible, given the downward trajectory of China-Iran economic ties since Washington pulled out of the JCPOA.

Beijing might exploit the woeful state of US-Iraqi ties to consolidate its foothold in Baghdad. Washington is currently pushing back against Iraq’s decision to expel American troops. While China is unlikely to commit forces of its own, given its reluctance to deploy forces anywhere in the region, economic ties might strengthen further.

It is often assumed that China is desperate to expand its political and military power and waits eagerly for the US to slip up so it can pounce and reap the dividends. This caricature of an expansionist Beijing is reflected in the Trump administration’s allegations of Chinese ‘debt-trap diplomacy’. But it does not pass muster.