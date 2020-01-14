Turkey and Syria’s intelligence heads, Hakan Fidan and Ali Mamlouk, met in Moscow on Monday, Syrian news agency SANA said.

Citing a senior Turkish official, Reuters confirmed the reports and said the discussions included "the possibility of working together against YPG, the terrorist organisation PKK's Syrian component, in the East of the Euphrates river”.

Both parties previously acknowledged that their intelligence services were in contact, but the latest meeting marks the first official acknowledgement of a high-level meeting.

Kyle Orton, a researcher focusing on Syria and terrorism, told TRT World that even though the intelligence agencies were in touch, the counterparts’ official meeting is symbolically important.

“The fact the meeting was in Moscow gives the Russians an element of prestige and furthers the rehabilitation of Assad, both of which were Kremlin priorities when they intervened, to begin with,” Orton said.

“It does not change much on the ground, however: Turkey and Russia are on opposite sides over Idlib and will remain so.”

Turkey has been supporting Syrian rebels since 2011 when the country’s peaceful protests turned into a civil war following regime leader Bashar al Assad’s brutal crackdown on unarmed protesters.

The rebels made significant territorial gains in the first few years of war, but the situation began changing in favour of Assad in 2015 with Russia’s aerial intervention. Meanwhile, Iran has supported the regime on the ground.

While supporting the different parties of the war, Russia and Turkey have been working together for a political solution for Syria and removal of PKK/YPG from the Turkish border -- a national security issue for Turkey.

The duo recently agreed on a ceasefire deal to stop Russian and the regime air strikes in northwestern Syria, although “acts of aggression” had been already officially banned in the area.