Without an Israeli approved ID card issued upon birth, Palestinians cannot cross into the occupied Palestinian territories even for visits unless in exceptional cases after receiving security clearance.

Israel controls the birth and population registry, through which it controls Palestinian movement. Human Rights Watch warns that it separates families, and it has led to a loss of jobs and educational opportunities, barred people from entering the Palestinian territories, and trapped others inside them.

The occupied West Bank shares its border with Jordan, but it is Israel that controls the Allenby Bridge pedestrian terminal and decides who gets in and who gets out.

Gaza shares a 12-kilometre border with Egypt, and the Rafah crossing is the only access point for nearly 2 million Palestinians who have been living under a crippling land and sea blockade since 2006 when parliamentary elections brought Hamas to power in January of that year.

Having a foreign passport does not guarantee your entrance into what remains of historic Palestine (The West Bank, Gaza, Jerusalem) whether by Israeli or Egyptian authorities. The ongoing split between the two main rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas compounds this problem.

Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport – welcomes citizens from all over the world, except for Palestinians, who may only pass through the airport subject to special movement authorisation given by the Israeli District Coordination and Liaison.

However, Gaza, commonly referred to as the world’s largest 'open-air prison' bears the brunt of this collective punishment and denial to free movement. The coastal enclave is under Hamas rule and has been subject to three devastating Israeli assaults, or more accurately, wars.

One of the lesser-known effects of the Israeli siege is the impact it has on social life. Instead of finding love in person, many now have to choose the hard way: social media.

The Rafah border crossing into Egypt is often closed by the authorities in Cairo and sporadically open if the security situation is quiet along the north Sinai route. But even those who have a Haweyyah, or permit, and are allowed to enter Gaza via Rafah think a hundred times before travelling as they risk being stuck in Gaza for weeks or months if the crossing was closed suddenly.

So then what's the safest option? Arrange the proper documents and visa for ones prospective spouse to get them out of Gaza and start their new life without the joy of a family celebration and wedding party.

“I met my wife online as she was an online activist,” explained KM, a Palestinian who asked not to be named. “After spending some time chatting online, I proposed to her, and she agreed to marry me."

"I arranged for my family to meet hers. During the engagement meeting, which I was watching online via Skype, my mother presented the engagement ring to my fiancee on my behalf. We only knew each other online until the crossing was re-opened."

KM says his wife-to-be managed to leave Gaza and arrived at Cairo Airport after a dangerous journey that lasted a few days thanks to several Egyptian security checkpoints, searches and delays on the 400-kilometre route from Rafah to Cairo via North Sinai. That journey should take no longer than 7 hours, under normal circumstances.

A bureaucratic black hole

Those Palestinians and their descendants who do not have Israel-approved ID Cards have a serious problem if they wish to visit Gaza. They have to prove to Egyptian authorities at Cairo Airport or Rafah crossing that they have the correct paperwork (Green Haweyyah), normally registered on Israel’s government database. If they can’t do that, then they can’t travel, unless again a special permit was granted, which is a very lengthy process.

No matter what citizenship or foreign passport you hold, Egypt does not allow you to visit Gaza via Rafah unless you have high-level security clearance given from the Egyptian intelligence agency.

Aid workers may be given such clearance, for example, including non-Palestinians. This has to be done through the agreements between Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Israel has been in control of the Registry of Palestinians since 1967 when it captured Gaza from Egypt and the West Bank from Jordan during the Six-Day War, known by Palestinians as the Naksa, or setback.