The race for extracting energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean presents various problems but also opportunities for cooperation among the countries involved.

Energy security analyst Omid Shokri Kalehsar explains how.

TRT WORLD: Turkey's major energy policy goal is to become an energy hub between East and West. What has changed in Turkey in the last 10 to 15 years in this direction?

OMID SHOKRI KALEHSAR: Turkey’s energy market has expanded over the course of the past decade at a pace that only the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has approached. This shows that Turkey has serious potential. To achieve the energy targets for 2023, there is an expectation that the market must receive investments worth $130 billion.

One major potential opportunity for closer cooperation is Turkey’s ambition of becoming a regional energy hub, leveraging the country’s geography and pipeline network to serve as an energy corridor between the oil and gas-rich states of Central Asia and the Middle East and the major consumer countries in Europe. Turkey hosted some oil and gas pipelines and also made a huge investment in energy infrastructure. With liberalising the energy market and investing more in energy infrastructure, Turkey has a potential to be an energy hub in mid or long term.

At the end of 2019 Turkey signed two agreements with the internationally recognised government in Libya. What significance do these deals have in view of the Greek-Turkish Cyprus conflict over energy reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean?

OSK: Turkey needs to sign agreements with other East Med coastal countries too. If Turkey will be able to sign such agreements, Turkey has a chance to play active and vital energy policy in the region. Numerous meetings have been held with the leaders of the countries involved in order to discuss the future of Mediterranean resources. Due to tensions between Turkey and some of the countries in the region, Turkey has not attended some of these meetings– its absence has reduced its presence and impact on regional equations.

On January 2, Greek Cypriot Administration, Greece and Israel signed a basic agreement for the planned construction of the EastMed gas pipeline. How does this agreement affect Turkey's energy activities in the Mediterranean and what is the geopolitical agenda behind it?

OSK: Some analysts believed that in addition to the economic and technical challenges, the EastMed Pipeline also involved legal issues after the Turkey-Libya maritime agreement, Israel is aware of this entire situation. It should be noted that collaborating with Israel would be to collaborate with the US as well since the Israeli and US companies extracting Leviathan gas are partners. Thus, if there is a collaboration with Israel, all the balances in the East Mediterranean region will be in favour of Turkey and [Turkish Republic of] Northern Cyprus.

What would be the objective advantages of transporting gas from the Eastern Mediterranean via Turkey compared with the route of the EastMed pipeline, which has yet to be built?