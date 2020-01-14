India has been shaken by widespread protests against the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) plans to amend citizenship laws.

Under the measure known as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), those who flee religious persecution and seek refuge in India will be entitled to citizenship except if they are Muslim.

The move comes on the heels of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam state, which put 1.9 million people who previously considered themselves Indian citizens, at risk of losing their nationality over claims that they or their ancestors moved to the country illegally.

While the majority of the 1.9 million listed as having an unproven claim on citizenship in Assam are Hindu, all affected except Muslims will have a route back to getting their nationality restored via the CAA.

Both laws are therefore seen as a way of targeting India’s Muslims.

In order to produce evidence of their right to citizenship for the NRC, nationals cannot just provide regular ID, such as passports and tax payer documents. Instead, they must provide birth certificates, or similar for their direct ancestors.

In a country where millions live mouth-to-hand without adequate shelter, keeping possession of such documents poses an issue for many.

While BJP officials have sent mixed signals, some have stated that they intend to expand the NRC to the rest of the country.

‘Suffering’

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly pledged to implement the NRC across the country and drive out “ghuspaithiyas” (illegal immigrants), “one by one”.

Indian intellectual Harsh Mander said the NRC policy had burdened Indians who were already vulnerable.

“I have witnessed incredible levels of suffering created by the (NRC) in Assam. Impoverished rural people, often landless and unlettered, staked all their meagre belongings and many years to gather documents to prove that they were citizens.

“Even a small discrepancy in spelling was sufficient for these documents to be rejected…You could be sent to detention centres for years, with no hope of release. Finding names missing from the NRC lists, or when loved ones were exiled to detention centres, several committed suicide in despair.”