There has been "limited" human-to-human transmission of a new coronavirus that has struck in China, mainly small clusters in families, but there is potential for wider spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

A Chinese woman has been quarantined in Thailand with a mystery strain, authorities said on Monday, the first time it has been detected outside China.

In all, 41 cases of pneumonia, a symptom of the disease, have been reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, mainly through exposure at a seafood market.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of WHO's emerging diseases unit, told a Geneva news briefing that the agency had given guidance to hospitals worldwide about infection control in case of spread, including by a "super-spreading" event in a health care setting.

"This is something on our radar, it is possible, we need to prepare ourselves," she said.

China reports first death

Earlier this week on Saturday, health authorities in a central Chinese city reported the country's first death from a new type of coronavirus as the government braced for the Lunar New Year travel boom amid concerns over a possible outbreak similar to that of the Sars virus in the early 2000s.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said seven other people were in critical condition among a total of 41 who were suffering from pneumonia caused by a "preliminarily determined new type of coronavirus” as of Friday.