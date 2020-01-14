Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would "teach a lesson" to warlord Khalifa Haftar if he resumes fighting in Libya after abandoning ceasefire talks in Moscow.

"We will not hesitate to teach a deserved lesson to the putschist Haftar if he continues his attacks on the country's legitimate administration and our brothers in Libya," Erdogan told a meeting of his party in Ankara in a televised speech.

Erdogan said the "putschist Haftar ran away" from Moscow after Monday's peace talks between him and Fayez al Sarraj, the head of the UN-recognised government, failed to lead to an open-ended ceasefire to end their nine-month conflict.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, "Turkey did and will do its part for a ceasefire and peace in Libya under the leadership of our president. But in the current context, it is clear who wants peace or war, who wants or doesn't want to forge unity in Libya."

No deal after Moscow talks

Libya's warring sides made some progress at indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday but failed to agree on an open-ended ceasefire to end a nine-month war over the capital Tripoli.

In talks that lasted about eight hours, mediators Russia and Turkey urged the rivals to sign a binding ceasefire and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilise the North African country mired in chaos since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Sarraj, who heads Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli which has struggled to fend off an offensive by the eastern-based militia, signed the ceasefire agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Haftar left Moscow without signing the agreement, Russia's foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

Haftar on Monday evening asked until Tuesday morning to look over the agreement, but left the Russian capital without signing, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

In a sign the militia might continue its offensive, it said on an official website that it was "ready and determined" to achieve victory in the conflict.

Pro-militia social media posts have called for rallies in support of Haftar on Tuesday in the main eastern city of Benghazi.

The Russo-Turkish push, which involved laborious indirect contacts between the two Libyan delegations, is the latest attempt to end chaos in the oil-producing country.