Relations between Washington and Tehran have been sour ever since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, bringing the two states to the brink of war on several occasions while engaging each other in bloody proxy battles.

But before 1979, the two countries were on good terms, even working against the former communist Soviet Union as allies.

The recent assassination of Iran's most powerful general Qasem Soleimani once again brought the two sides to the point of war, as Tehran vowed harsh revenge against Washington, which ackowledged it had carried out the killing on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

The Iranian retaliatory attacks that targeted the Iraqi bases hosting American forces caused no US casualties, an outcome that opened a way for de-escalation.

While a possible war has currently been avoided, bad blood continues to haunt the two archrivals, keeping tensions high in a volatile Middle East, where the US presence has not been welcomed much by indigenous populations.

Here's a quick recap on why the US and Iran have had rough relations in the past four decades.

The roots of anti-Americanism in Iran

Between 1941 and 1979, Iran, a strategically sensitive country between Central Asia and the Middle East, was led by a secular Persian monarch, Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlevi, a pro-Western leader.

The Shah's staunch pro-American stance enabled the ousting of nationalist Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh with the help of the CIA and MI6, British secret intelligence. Mossadegh wanted to nationalise the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (AIOC) in 1953, a move that would have challenged British hegemony over the country's oil industry.

In the 20th Century, the British colonised Iran, exploiting the country’s rich oil resources and Mossadegh wanted to bring a certain end to that. But London, which owned 85 percent of AIOC’s profits whileTehran could just have 15 percent of the revenue, determined not that to happen.

In a bold military coup in August 1953, Mossadegh was ousted with the help of the US and Britain after a failed attempt earlier in the same month, when millions of pro-Mossadegh protesters strongly opposed the Western intervention, filling the streets of Tehran.

One of the main reasons for the fall of Mossadegh was the withdrawal of support by the powerful Shiite clergy, which backed the oil nationalisation but also feared the growing clout of the communists, who had allied with the nationalist prime minister.

Eventually, the Shiite religious establishment led by Ayatollah Abol-Ghasem Kashani, who was also the mentor of the future Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, left Mossadegh vulnerable to the CIA-masterminded coup.

Mossadegh was punished with house arrest for his nationalist stance by the Shah until his death in 1967. He was even denied a public funeral despite his wish to be buried next to the killed protesters of 1952-53 in a public graveyard.

But Mossadegh’s anti-imperialist stance left a strong footprint on the country’s memory, and became one of the main rallying points in the 1979 Revolution against the Shah, who severely punished him for protecting the country’s interests.

Since then, Mossadegh has been regarded as one of the most respectful and popular politicians by Iranians in the country’s complicated history.

The 1979 revolution

Many experts think that the Shiite clergy has exerted more influence over the Iranian society than any other institutions in the country even though the Shah was the absolute monarch backed by the military.

“Shiite clerics have been able to mobilize [sic] the Iranian masses far better than any other socio-political authority. Clerics form the broadest social network in Iran, exerting their influence from the most remote village to the biggest cities,” wrote Mehdi Khalaji,an expert working for United States Institute of Peace.

The Shah’s unpopular economic policies and pro-American stances angered the Shiite clergy, led by the powerful and charismatic figure, Khomeini, who openly opposed the monarch’s modernisation programme, ending up in prison in 1963 after anti-government protests. The next year he was exiled by the Shah.

But Khomeini stayed a popular figure in Iran while he was living in exile and eventually ascended to the leadership of the revolution after an article in a Tehran newspaper led to the first protests in 1978.

As the protests grew further and the Shah’s security forces killed hundreds of demonstrators, the CIA was still thinking that Iran was not up to any kind of revolution, reassuring the Shah and its American counterparts.

“Iran is not in a revolutionary or even ‘prerevolutionary’ situation,” the CIA infamously declared five months before the Shah was ousted by revolutionary forces, which were a coalition of secularist liberals, communists and pro-clergy groups.

The then-US President Jimmy Carter was also so optimistic about Iran's future under the Shah.

"Under the Shah's brilliant leadership Iran is an island of stability in one of the most troublesome regions of the world. There is no other state figure whom I could appreciate and like more," he said, during a visit to Iran on December 31, 1977.

But after the revolution, Khomeini’s clergy established a powerful control over Iran’s political system, eliminating both secularists and communists following the Shah’s ousting.

Iran’s mullahs established a kind of semi-theocratic and semi-democratic system, installing a top post for the Shiite clergy, which is called the spiritual leadership, and allowing elections in which only candidates with a pass from the clergy could run for the presidency.

Hostage crisis

While the Iranian revolution in its political nature was anti-American, Tehran and Washington appeared to try to find a way to compromise with each other.

But when the Shah, who had been strongly identified with the US by revolutionary forces, landed in New York City for medical treatment in October 1979, suspicions over Washington’s intentions towards Iran increased, triggering an attack on the American embassy.