The new Netflix series 'Messiah' is set on an objectively exciting premise. The problem? It ends up being little more than a reinforcement of naive American foreign policy (and for a Middle Easterner or Muslim, quite dull to boot).

The story goes that an Iranian messiah appears in the Syrian desert claiming to be a miracle worker. We have a Jewish CIA agent hell-bent on exposing him as a fraud working with a Shin Bet agent with a ‘dirty past’ – that dirty past being the murder of a young Palestinian boy as revenge for the attack this boy’s father masterminded leaving the Shin Bet agent motherless.

There's a white, middle-aged Christian god-fearing US president (a male, of course), a Texan televangelist, and a Palestinian and Syrian duo of young boys who end up being destroyed by a suicide bomb one of them were brainwashed into using. The two highlighted the most common Orientalist tropes, ‘the big bad Arab’ and ‘the silly dumb Arab.’

However, before we dive into the shallow depths of 'Messiah', an essential part of understanding the agenda, we have to take a look at the agenda-setters.

The creator’s previous writing heavily features religious, and particularly Christian themes – eternal damnation and the like. More crucially, the additional producers' roster includes “Hollywood’s noisiest Christian couple,” Mark Burnett and Roma Downey. The couple produced the TV series 'The Bible' for the History Channel in 2013 and ‘The Son of God’ in 2014, in addition to other work. ‘LightWorkers’, is a production company under Burnett’s MGM, and is seeking to expand.

The couple's website features a trending article on their news site that approaches the notion that Jesus may not have been Caucasian with blue eyes, but much darker, with thicker rougher hair, and brown eyes – shocker.

'Messiah's' take on current affairs is uninspired and poses questions without offering any clear answers. What is apparent in the show is its typically Western (American) perception of the world.

Iran is the supreme villain, Israel a forever-ally (with a scene of the CIA agent and Shin Bet agent quite literally getting in bed together), and everyone else is easily manipulated. The series categorically sought to normalise a Western political narrative through subtleties repeated throughout.