TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT launches German-language news platform: TRT Deutsch
TRT Deutsch to focus on humanitarian issues, racism, and discrimination around the world in the German language.
TRT launches German-language news platform: TRT Deutsch
TRT Deutsch logo.
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 13, 2020

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has launched a new branch of its media, a digital news platform in the German language.

TRT Deutsch, which currently runs in Beta version, to focus on giving alternative perspectives on daily issues and news that are missed in the mainstream media.

"We examine current events from different perspectives and put alternative topics on the table that are hardly noticed in the mainstream media," TRT Deutsch said in a statement on its first publishing.

RECOMMENDED

The news media platform will be based in Berlin and will address the German audience in an era of increased far-right extremism across Europe.

"We are clearly positioning ourselves against right-wing radicalism and Islamophobia, as well as against all forms of discrimination. We are committed to a plural, liberal-democratic society," TRT Deutsch statement reads.

TRT Deutsch can be reached at https://www.trtdeutsch.com and various media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy