Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday, adding that the "tragic event" would be investigated thoroughly.

"It was an unforgivable error ... one person cannot be solely responsible for the plane crash," he said.

"Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step ... We should assure people that it will not happen again," he said, adding that his government was "accountable to Iranian and other nations who lost lives in the plane crash".

After his speech, Iran's judiciary said it had arrested some people for their role in shooting down the plane, judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

He did not give further details.

Tensions have soared since the US air strike earlier this month that killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top general and the architect of its regional military activities.

Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq, during which it said, it had "accidentally" shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, killing all 176 on board.

US warns its vessels transiting through Gulf

Earlier on Tuesday, US warned of threats to commercial vessels in and around the Gulf in the wake of its confrontation with Iran.

“Heightened military activity and increased political tensions in this region continue to pose serious threats to commercial vessels,” the US said in a maritime warning.