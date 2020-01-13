US President Donald Trump is facing criticism from a wide range of figures for threatening to freeze Iraq’s account at the New York Fed.

Critics of the threat, who include former government officials and Washington insiders, said the move amounted to ‘blackmail’, ‘extortion’ and ‘imperialism’.

The controversy follows an Iraqi parliamentary resolution that asked foreign troops, including US soldiers, to leave the country.

Trump has warned he’ll impose sanctions on Baghdad if it follows through on the resolution, which was spearheaded by lawmakers angry over the US assassination of a top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq.

The outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi has already asked US officials to prepare for the withdrawal of American soldiers.

The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported that the US State Department has warned that Iraq’s central bank could be stopped from accessing its account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Developing countries, such as Iraq prefer keeping some of their foreign exchange reserves with the Fed to access the US dollar and make international payments.

The money that Iraq keeps at the Fed largely comes from the sale of oil. While the exact amount remains unclear, AFP, citing an unnamed Iraqi official, reported that the balance stands at $35bn.

The money is flown to Iraq in dollar bills on a monthly basis.

Central banks and governments from around the world keep trillions of dollars at the Fed as it allows them access to the US dollar, the world’s most dominant currency.