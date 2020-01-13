On the same day as General Qasem Soleimani, former head of Iran’s Quds Force—the external operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)—was assassinated by the US drone strikes in Iraq, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei appointed his deputy Esmail Ghaani to head the elite group.

Ghaani had served as the deputy commander of the Quds Force (QF) since 2007 after years of occupying various senior positions within the Revolutionary Guards, including in its intelligence branch and “joint headquarters”. He was appointed to the QF almost exactly a decade after Soleimani assumed its leadership in 1997.

“The appointment of General Ghaani [to marshal the Quds Force] only a few hours after the terrorist incident in Baghdad and martyrdom of General Soleimani demonstrates that enemies cannot create a void in the Islamic Republic with such crimes,” Gen. Rasoul Sanaei Rad, IRGC deputy for political affairs said on January 5.

“In fact, there was a division of labour between Gen. Soleimani and Gen. Ghaani; Soleimani was [particularly] in charge of the Quds Force’s external [activities] department, while the internal [activities] department, preparations and coordinations had been assigned to Gen. Ghaani,” Sanaei Rad continued. “So they have been complementary to each other.”

As I have argued earlier , the absence of Soleimani is unlikely to affect Iran’s overall security strategy and regional policies, and the Quds Force’s activities and objectives will not change substantially under Ghaani's leadership, except for the soul searching that the assassination of Soleimani might trigger within the Iranian security and defence community in general.

“Its plan [under Ghaani] will be precisely the same as it was during the commandership of martyr Soleimani,” Khamenei asserted in his official appointment directive.

In the Supreme Leader’s words, Ghaani has been “among the most prominent IRGC commanders during the Sacred Defense”—a reference to the eight-year Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) in the Iranian political literature.

He has overseen numerous operations in regional conflict zones from Afghanistan to Syria and has no shortage of battlefield leadership experience either in conventional wars or asymmetrical guerilla combat.

As newly emerged photos show , as recently as July 2018, he reportedly met the governor of Afghanistan’s Bamyan province Muhammad Tahir Zahir, masquerading as a “Mr Esmaili, deputy of the Iranian ambassador” to Kabul, a reminder of his background in intelligence and counterintelligence work.

Ghaani also appears to be subscribing to more or less the same ideological principles and religious values as his late boss. His name grabbed public attention, along with that of Soleimani, in 1999, when they signed a notorious letter written by 24 Revolutionary Guards commanders to former “reformist” President Mohammad Khatami (1997-2005) following the 1999 student protests in Tehran.

The signatories chastised his administration for sympathising with anti-establishment protesters and emboldening the Islamic Republic’s enemies, and warned that “we are running out of patience”.

Yet, Ghaani lacks the charisma and conviviality displayed by Soleimani in a personal capacity, which might make his job in developing informal connections and a close rapport with field commanders and fighters relatively more difficult at an operational level.

Unlike Soleimani, whose national popularity derived partly from his fatherly embrace of greater social and political tolerance at home, he has also exhibited more hardline stances in Iran’s domestic politics.