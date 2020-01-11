German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Libyan peace talks will be held in Berlin, as Turkey and Russia appealed to the north African nation's warring factions to enter a ceasefire.

"We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin," Merkel said on Saturday during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

She stressed that the United Nations would lead talks if a meeting were to take place in Berlin, and that Libya's warring parties would need to play a major role to help find a solution.

The aim was to give Libya the chance to become a sovereign and peaceful country, Merkel said.

Putin expressed support for the process, saying it was a "timely" idea and necessary to bring the conflict in Libya to an end.

The comments came days after Turkey and Russia urged Libya's warring parties to declare a ceasefire.

Fayez al Sarraj, head of Libya's internationally recognised government, said he welcomed the peace initiative by Russia and Turkey.