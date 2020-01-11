At least 17 civilians were killed in air strikes on Saturday by the Bashar al Assad regime in northwestern Syria, said a local civil defence agency.

Regime warplanes have targeted Idlib’s city centre, Maarrat al Numan and Saraqib districts and 11 villages in the morning hours, said the White Helmets.

At least seven people were killed in the city centre, six in the village of Binnish, four in the village of Al Nerab, including two children while 50 others were injured.

Following the airstrikes, civil defence teams launched search and rescue efforts.

Turkey announced on Friday that a new ceasefire in Idlib rocked by violence — through “acts of aggression” are already officially banned — is set to start just after midnight on Sunday, January 12.

Separately on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire in the region taking effect at 1200GMT.