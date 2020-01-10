The ties between Turkey and Libya are historically deep and the main thread that connected the two sides during the 1910s, when Tripoli was invaded by Italy, was the Senussi Sufi order.

The Ottoman Empire wrestled with Italy's invading forces and in its time of need, the Senussi order declared support for the Ottoman army, dispatching thousands of men to fight alongside its soldiers, who were led by towering figures such as the founding father of modern day Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

It appears that the history of World War I has repeated itself, although in a different form. This time the invader is not a foriegn entity but warlord general Khalifa Haftar, who's trying to toppled a UN-backed government in Tripoli using brute military force.

Turkey has maintained that it will not allow any external force to destabilise Libya's UN-recognised government, which was formed with the aim of building peace in the country. Ankara recently deployed its troops in Tripoli to aid the embattled government against the assault of Haftar's forces.

“The European countries have tried to create trouble between Libyans and the Ottoman Empire several times. Excluding a few, the Libyans and the Senussi order never betrayed the empire," Ahmet Kavas, Africa Expert and Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University, said while speaking with TRT World.

Kavas, the historian, said the fostering of ties between Ankara and Tripoli have their origin in a time when Tripoli faced Italian invasion and the Ottoman Turkey came to the rescue of the Libyan people, supporting them until the time when the country achieved independence in 1947.

“When Idris Senussi came into power in Libya and appeared as the president of the country, he demanded all qualified staff from Turkey and founded modern Libya with the support of Turkey,” Kavas said.

The Senussi Sufi order started from Hejaz, a region located in western Saudi Arabia. It quickly spread across North Africa, gaining supporters even from other parts of the world, including Turkey.

A well-connected Sufi community, the Senussi were quick to relay the news of Italian invasion to the Ottoman state in Istanbul. Ahmad Sharif, the leader of the order, planned a resistance in Banino, hosting many Ottoman troops, who had left their posts in Tobruk, Derna and Benghazi. The Sheikh of Benghazi Ahmad al Isevi was named as the commander of resistance forces. After recruiting a large number of people from the region, the forces of Senussi order were trained for over two months by the renowned Ottoman military general Enver Pasha, who had come from Egypt, and Ataturk, who was with volunteer Ottoman army officers.