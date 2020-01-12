Sunday, January 12

Qatari, Iranian leaders hold talks

Qatar and Iran agree that de-escalation is the "only solution" to regional tensions, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Sunday after meeting Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran.

"This visit comes at a critical time in the region, and we agreed with the brothers and with His Excellency the president that the only solution to these crises is de-escalation from everyone and dialogue," he told a news conference.

"Dialogue is the only solution" to resolve the crises, he said at a time of heightened US-Iranian tensions.

US does not expect more Iranian retaliatory attacks

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday the Trump administration foresees no more Iranian military attacks in retaliation for the US strike that killed the Islamic Republic's most powerful general.

The Pentagon chief suggested that Iran's government is under internal threat following its downing of a Ukrainian civilian airliner.

"You can see the Iranian people are standing up and asserting their rights, their aspirations for a better government — a different regime," Esper said.

Friday, January 10

Trump says he believes Soleimani was targeting 'four embassies'

President Donald Trump said Friday that he thinks Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was planning attacks against four US embassies before he was killed last week.

"I can reveal that I believe it would have been four embassies," Trump said in an excerpt of an interview due to air later on Fox News.

"Probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad."

Delegation to Iraq would not discuss troop withdrawal – US

Any delegation the United States would send to Iraq would not discuss the withdrawal of Us troops from the country, the US State Department said on Friday, saying the force presence there was "appropriate."

"There does, however, need to be a conversation between the US and Iraqi governments not just regarding security, but about our financial, economic, and diplomatic partnership," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Ortagus said the presence of US troops was crucial for the fight against the Daesh group and it would not discuss removing them.

"Any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership, not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the Middle East," said Ortagus.