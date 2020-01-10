India’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered a review of all restrictions in India-administered Kashmir, including a five-month-long internet shutdown.

The restrictions were imposed on August 4, a day before India scrapped the partial autonomy guaranteed to the Muslim-majority region.

The apex court described the restrictions as unconstitutional and held that right to the internet is a fundamental one, interpreting Article 19 (1) of the Indian Constitution which guarantees the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai after they concluded hearing various petitions challenging the internet ban.

The bench also said that a complete curb on the internet should be imposed only as an extraordinary measure. The judgment said the repeated orders to suspend the internet amounted to an abuse of power.

English language newspaper Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin had first approached the court against communication blockade and Internet shutdown.

Upper House Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also filed a similar petition questioning the restrictions.

Trade bodies in Kashmir have estimated businesses lost $1.39 billion in the first 100 days as a result of internet shutdowns.