Taiwan's presidential rivals will hold mass rallies later Friday in a final push to convince voters ahead of a closely watched election that looks set to infuriate China and send ripples far beyond its borders.

Some 19 million people are eligible to vote on Saturday to choose between two leaders with very different visions for Taiwan's future -- in particular how close the self-ruled island should tack to its giant neighbour.

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to one day retake the island, by force if necessary.

But China is also Taiwan's largest trade partner.

President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking a second term, has pitched herself as a defender of Taiwan's liberal values against the increasingly authoritarian shadow cast by Beijing under President Xi Jinping.

Her main competitor Han Kuo-yu favours much warmer ties with China -- saying it would boost the island's fortunes -- and accuses the current administration of needlessly antagonising Beijing.

Both candidates are planning huge final campaign rallies on Friday night as they try to mop up swing voters for both the presidency and the unicameral parliament.

Taiwan bans the publishing polls within 10 days of elections but Tsai has led comfortably throughout the campaign.

"It would take a huge shift from the final polls for Han to win," said Shelley Rigger, a Taiwan expert at North Carolina's Davidson College.

"Unless there was a huge polling failure or turnout is wildly uneven, a surprise seems unlikely," she told AFP.

Pressure campaign

Beijing has made no secret of its desire to see Tsai ousted.

Her Democratic Progressive Party leans towards independence, and Tsai rejects Beijing's view that Taiwan is part of "one China".

But in the four years since Tsai won a landslide victory, Beijing has tightened the screw.

It severed official communications with her administration while ramping up economic and military pressure.

It also poached seven of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic allies, hopeful that a stick approach would convince Taiwan's voters to punish Tsai at the ballot box.