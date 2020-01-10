Northern Ireland's rival parties agreed Friday to back a new power-sharing deal to revive its government for the first time since 2017 and help the volatile province handle the pressures of Brexit.

Pro-Irish republicans and pro-British unionists were being pushed into an agreement by the threat of a new regional election if they missed a looming deadline on Monday.

The UK government in London also promised a large cash infusion into the tiny but strategically vital region if the republican Sinn Fein and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) came to terms.

The deal comes with Northern Ireland assuming a crucial role in making sure trade runs smoothly along a land bridge that forms between Britain and other EU countries after Brexit on January 31.

"Sinn Fein has taken the decision to re-enter the power-sharing institution and nominate ministers to the power-sharing executive," party leader Mary Lou McDonald told reporters.

"We're ready to do business," she said.

DUP leader Arlene Foster earlier called the draft power-sharing agreement "fair and balanced".

"This is a deal that recognises that we live in a shared society, this is a deal that recognises that no one identity should be placed over another," she told BBC radio.

"We are ready to go back into the Assembly."

The region's devolved assembly at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 over a scandal caused by the runaway costs of a renewable energy scheme.

Numerous rounds of increasingly acrimonious negotiations failed to reach a solution and basic services were left unattended.

Friday's deal came with thousands of the region's healthcare workers on strike.

The latest talks were launched in the wake of a December 12 UK general election that saw both the DUP and Sinn Fein lose votes to smaller groups.