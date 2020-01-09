A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint in Somalia's capital on Wednesday morning, killing three people and wounding six others, according to a local official. The Al Shabab group immediately claimed responsibility.

Salah Omar, a spokesman for Mogadishu's mayor, said that the blast occurred as soldiers conducted searches at a checkpoint. He said the bomb attached to the vehicle was remotely detonated.

Among the dead were two government officials, including an adviser of the parliament speaker and a ministry department director, said Ahmed Mohamednur, a Somali lawmaker.

Al Shabab often targets checkpoints, hotels and government offices in Somalia's capital despite being pushed out of Mogadishu years ago.

Wednesday's attack follows a devastating truck bombing in Mogadishu on December 28 that killed at least 78 people, including many university students. It was the worst attack in Mogadishu since the devastating 2017 truck bombing that killed hundreds.