Torrential rain in Angola kills 41, destroy 300 homes
Interior Minister Eugenio Laborinho says 12 provinces were hit by violent downpour in the early hours of Monday, that came on the heels of a severe regional drought.
More than 2,000 families have been affected, says Eugenio Laborinho, warning that drinking water and electricity supplies had been cut off in some areas. / TRTWorld
January 9, 2020

Torrential rain in Angola has killed 41 people and caused widespread destruction, the government said on Thursday.

Twelve out of 18 provinces were hit by a violent downpour which began in the early hours of Monday and lasted late into the afternoon, Interior Minister Eugenio Laborinho said in a statement.

Forty-one people died and more than 300 homes were destroyed by flooding, he said.

"In recent days we have been witnessing heavy rainfall, causing flooding, destruction of infrastructure and plantations," he said.

Years of erratic rainfall

More than 2,000 families had been affected, said Laborinho, warning that drinking water and electricity supplies had been cut off in some areas. 

The rain comes on the heels of a severe regional drought caused by years of erratic rainfall and record-high temperatures. 

