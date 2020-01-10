The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claims to be the seat of Islam in great part because it oversees the maintenance of Mecca and Medina – where the two holiest mosques for Muslims are located — and hosts hajj, an annual pilgrimage.

Over the years, the Kingdom has faced criticism for not taking up the issues that affect Muslims worldwide, leaving an impression that its political ideology is more in sync with states like Israel and the US — both have waged pointless wars against Muslim-majority countries.

In its most recent move, the Saudi Kingdom reportedly made desperate attempts to jeopardise a summit in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, which focused on bringing together leaders of various countries and discussing the problems that trouble majority Muslim countries.

As Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was scheduled to attend the summit, the Saudi Kingdom and its close ally the UAE allegedly mounted pressure on Khan, asking him to back off from the event.

Khan, who initially promoted the summit, eventually gave in and cancelled his trip to Malaysia at the last minute.

"Unfortunately, we see that Saudi Arabia pressures Pakistan. Now, there are promises that the country has given to Pakistan regarding the central bank (fund deposits). However, more than that, 4 million Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia. They [threaten that they] would send [Pakistanis] back," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was one of the main engineers of the meeting, told reporters after the summit.

From both material and political aspects, the Saudi Kingdom has immensely benefited from being the custodian of Mecca and Medina. More than two million Muslims visit the two holy sites each year to complete the hajj, an essential ritual in Islam, which brings together people from different colours, backgrounds and ethnicities.

Saudis and the OIC

The Kingdom gains political legitimacy from one of the key Islamic institutions, its Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was founded in 1969 when the al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, Islam’s third most sacred site, came under an attack from Israel.

With 57 members, the OIC became the second largest international body but its influence gradually decreased with time partly because of Riyadh and its allies’ passive political stances regarding Muslim causes, from Palestine to Kashmir.