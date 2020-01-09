WORLD
1 MIN READ
Road accident in Iran kills at least 19 people, injures 24
A bus plunged into a ravine in the northern province of Mazandaran.
Road accident in Iran kills at least 19 people, injures 24
ISNA said the accident was caused by a technical failure in the brakes of the bus. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
January 9, 2020

A bus plunged into a ravine in northern Iran early on Thursday morning, killing 19 people and injuring 24, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

According to the report, the accident happened in the northern province of Mazandaran. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and some were said to be in serious condition.

ISNA said the accident was caused by a technical failure in the brakes of the bus.

RECOMMENDED

Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 annual deaths in road accidents. 

The grave toll is blamed on wide disregard for traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue