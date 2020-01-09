US President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Qasem Soleimani has kicked off a new kind of war, unique to the 21st Century, one where the battlefields are everywhere and nowhere, all at the same time. It’s something military planners have come to call “hybrid war”.

Some of the casualties may come as deaths and injuries, while still others will be psychological, financial or political, delivered over the internet in the form of cyber attacks and database hacking.

A hallmark of a hybrid war is a lack of clarity over whether or not it has started, or is going on at all. You can imagine it like a social media newsfeed scroll. It’s always there, even if you are not looking at it at the moment. And once you start scrolling, it is hard to stop. It exists always, in the past, present, and future.

“It encompasses everything more violent than ‘formal negotiations between state diplomats’ and less violent than ‘uniformed militaries fighting each other,’ but also a bunch of weird stuff, like industrial espionage and influence campaigns,” Kelsey D. Atheron, a defence technology journalist and commentator, told TRT World.

If that sounds confusing, that is because its confusion is the main ammunition in hybrid war, where the information humans produce and consume becomes both weapon and battleground. That is true right now for Iran and the United States. In fact, it is the main ‘’theatre of operations’’ as defence ministers might say.

“Hybrid warfare is an attempt to acknowledge the holistic nature of actions taken by states in conflict, but instead of treating it as timeless and in the gray area of less-than-total-war, it rebrands it as a new phenomena uniquely aided by modern technology,” Atherton explained.

Although it takes on elements of the latest information technology, hybrid war is not new. Some experts hold up the Russian annexation of Crimea and its on-going proxy battle in Ukraine against the US-backed government in Kiev as an example of this kind of warfare, where tactics that have existed since the birth of human conflict include the intimidation and the deliberate deception of the enemy. But all these take on new life online, and essentially draft millions of people into participating, whether knowing it or not, a conflict they didn’t choose.

Although nebulous, the term is on the tips of tongues at NATO headquarters. The alliance has a page on its website explaining how it will be countering such threats.

“Hybrid threats combine military and non-military as well as covert and overt means, including disinformation, cyber attacks, economic pressure, deployment of irregular armed groups and use of regular forces. Hybrid methods are used to blur the lines between war and peace, and attempt to sow doubt in the minds of target populations,” NATO states.

“The speed, scale and intensity of hybrid threats have increased in recent years. Being prepared to prevent, counter and respond to hybrid attacks, whether by state or non-state actors, is a top priority for NATO.”

So who has the advantage, Iran or the United States? For decades, and still today, experts and pundits from all over the world refer to the US as having “the most powerful military in human history”, but when engaging in a hybrid war with Iran, that military might doesn’t guarantee victory.