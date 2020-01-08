Iran's desire to invest in a nuclear program dates back to the 1950s, when the country's autocratic ruler Reza Shah Pahlavi, or the Shah of Iran, signed a treaty with the US in which Washington would help Tehran to build its nuclear program.

As the Iranian Revolution toppled the Shah's regime in 1979, taking Iran away from America's ambit and turning it from a friend to foe, its nuclear ambitions became the cause of major concern for Washington.

Fast forward to 2020, amid heightened tensions between the two rivals after the US killed Iran's towering military commander Qasem Soleimani, Tehran gave strong indications that it will not abide by the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Iran insists that it is no longer bound by the limits imposed on the numbers or types of centrifuges it can operate or the level of enrichment of uranium it can pursue.

As the West has once again sharpened its focus on Iran's nuclear program, fearing that Soleimani's killing has given Tehran a reason to roll back on the promises it made under the JCPOA, here's a quick look at how the country attained its first nuclear arsenal before it was transformed into an anti-American Islamic Republic.

As part of US President Dwight Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace program, Iran, a US ally under the Shah's rule, received nuclear assistance from Washington from 1957 to 1979 for 'peaceful' purposes.

The US also helped Iran to develop its first nuclear reactor, the Tehran Research Reactor (TRR), and supplied enriched uranium to fuel the plant. Iran was also provided with "hot cells" by the US, which are critical for the production of plutonium, an essential ingredient for developing nuclear weapons.

While Tehran operates several research reactors, the TRR is still the largest one with a five megawatt-thermal (MWth), pool-type light water research reactor.

Under Eisenhower’s program, Israel, India and Pakistan received the same technology, such as small reactors and their own dollops of fuel. However, following the oil boom in the 1970s, Iran’s nuclear program was converted into a fully-fledged civilian nuclear program.

At the time, Tehran had money to gather nuclear knowledge by sending scholars and students to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and study nuclear engineering. They returned to Iran as trained nuclear scientists and technicians and became indispensable professionals for the country's nuclear program.