Iran fired ballistic missiles at the US army bases in Iraq on Wednesday as both Washington and Tehran confirmed the first act of Iran’s promised revenge following the US assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The Pentagon confirmed that the missiles were launched from Iran, targeting “two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and personnel” at Ain al Asad and Erbil bases.

The incident marks a new turn in the intensified confrontation between archenemies the US and Iran, as it was directly launched from Iranian territory and by Iranian forces - not a proxy.

Both the Pentagon and Iraqi military officials said there were no casualties in the 22 missile attacks.

The strike was bold and highly unusual for Iran, a country that tends to disguise attacks on US troops and its assets through the use of proxy Shia forces.

However, this time, conventional, rather than asymmetric warfare was used, with Tehran readily taking responsibility for the attack

The significance of targeted sites

The two camps, Ain al Asad and Erbil, have played critical roles in the US military campaigns in the Middle East.

Strategically located in the Anbar Province of Iraq, around 217km from Syria, Ain al Asad airbase was initially built in the 1980s for the Iraqi military.

During the US invasion of Iraq, it became one of the largest bases for American troops.

It grew so vast that it included cinemas, bus routes, swimming pools and fast-food restaurants, like a US suburban town.