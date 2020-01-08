Work on Berlin’s new airport has become so infamous that it features as narrative device in a novel by Austrian author Robert Menasse.

In the book titled ‘The Capital’ (Die Hauptstadt), Menasse asks how a fictional new European capital can be built when one of the EU’s richest members struggles to even build an airport for its capital.

Officials behind the Willy Brandt airport have been mocked in the German media since missing its initial opening date of 2011. The reason given then was to make sure fire safety infrastructure was in place.

Its subsequent near decade long delay belies the popular stereotypes of German punctuality and efficiency.

Nevertheless its fourth project manager, Luetke Daldrup, has assured the country’s media that the site will open and will be functional in 2020, albeit nine years later and at $8.3bn dollars, more than $6bn over budget.

To put the length of time taken to complete the project into perspective, it spans almost the entirety of Angela Merkel’s time as chancellor.

So just why has it taken so long to finish?

According to airport officials, the reasons seem to revolve around safety issues and bureaucratic road blocks.

Speaking to the Swiss media outlet, New Zurich Times, Luetke Daldrup said that construction regulations in Germany complicated the process.

“The number of building regulations has quadrupled in the last 20 years,” he said, adding: “They (German authorities) only want the best for every area, in fire protection, in impact sound absorption, in energy efficiency, in accessibility, in environmental protections, etc.”

But debate still revolves around how much of the delay was avoidable.

According to Professor Patrick Schwerdtner, an expert in construction at Braunschweig Technical University, the culture among officials and the general population bears responsibility.

“Compared to the rest of Europe, the German population is inclined to (bureaucratic) conflicts,” he told TRT World.

Schwerdtner raised the example of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel, an 18km-long underwater tunnel connecting Denmark’s Lolland island to Germany’s northern Schleswig-Holstein. As things stand, the project is not due to be completed until 2028.

“On the German side there were 12,600 objections to the project, on the Danish side only a few dozen with mostly constructive proposals,” Schwerdtner said.

“There were as many as 133,000 objections to (Willy Brandt airport) in the planning phase.