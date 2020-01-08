In late November, student protests flared across 25 cities in Pakistan, demanding the restoration of student unions and a policy to tackle the growing menace of sexual harassment in colleges and universities.

As a result, there has been an ongoing debate about lifting the ban on student unions across the country. But new and concerning trends such as violent militant groups recruiting students and the culture of intolerance in universities often overshadow the real need for having democratic student bodies to reinvigorate Pakistan's predominantly dynastic and parochial political structure with young blood.

“The seeds of violence in academic institutions were sown in the 1980s after student unions were banned, but after the 9/11 attacks, transnational militant outfits such as Al Qaeda and ISIS [Daesh] focused on varsities and recruited students for militancy,” said Arshad Yousafzai, a Karachi-based journalist who has extensively written about Pakistan's academic institutions.

In the 1980s, student activism soared in Pakistan. The left-leaning groups led demonstrations against the military dictator Zia ul Haq, who ruled the country with an iron fist. To counter the young and energetic anti-regime students, Haq launched a brutal clampdown on the left-leaning student parties, arresting their key leaders and campaigners.

The move polarised the country into two groups: one sided with the anti-regime student politics, the other, ideologically aligned with Haq, opposed them. The climate of intense hatred in universities and colleges led to violence and between 1982 and 1988 at least 80 student leaders lost their lives, according to a report published by Jinnah Institute, an Islamabad-based think tank.

Haq's government eventually deployed paramilitary troops in the various universities and colleges of Karachi (which continue to exist in some universities until today) and also imposed a countrywide ban on student activism. The brazen confrontation between the state and student bodies triggered a culture of violence in Pakistan's educational institutions, which had far-reaching consequences in the following decades.

“Unlike in the 1970s and before it, when weapons were stored in safe houses outside the campuses, the increasing militarisation of conflict during Haq’s tenure has led the students to store their guns in student hostels,” said Dr Tausif Ahmed Khan, a Karachi-based journalism teacher and a former student leader.

Even today, violent clashes between student groups have become a regular characteristic of Pakistan's state-run academic institutions. Most recently, a student, who was a member Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba, was killed and dozens were injured in a violent clash on December 12 between two student groups at a government university in Islamabad.

In the absence of free and fair student politics, many generations of students in Pakistan have graduated without experiencing being part of a student union. The element of criminality associated with outlawed student unions has prompted many state-run educational institutions to submit a mandatory affidavit pledging not to partake in any political activity on campus.

For cynics, an argumentative student with a tendency to join political groups conjures up images of guns, gang violence, strikes, political sabotage, and a complete disconnect with the academic process.

The recent student protests however were inspired by various factors, such as the negative impact of frequent tuition fee hikes, the demand of increasing hostel facilities and the need to raise Pakistan's education budget by 10 percent. Also, the student protest in neighbouring India, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's increasingly autocratic policies, motivated many Pakistani students to step out on the streets to challenge Imran Khan-led government.

Prime Minister Khan did take note of the unrest but his response was measured. Instead of lifting the ban on campus politics from all the four provinces, Khan and his government showed the willingness to reinstate student unions in two provinces.

Sartaj Khan, a Karachi-based analyst studying political movements in Pakistan, said that middle-class students are more inclined to campaign and fight for intellectual and political freedom in academic institutions, while students from working class families who live paycheck to paycheck are mainly protesting against the hike in tuition fees and lack of hostel facilities. “This is a conjunction where the two meet,” Khan, who is also a former student leader, told TRT World.

A turbulent but democratic history