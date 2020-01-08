At least four people were killed and 10 wounded when a car bomb exploded close to a checkpoint near Somalia's parliament in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police said.

A plume of thick black smoke was seen over the city and witnesses said a number of vehicles were on fire.

Militant group Al Shabab claimed the attack, after a spike in activity in recent days by the Al Qaeda linked group which has seen it inflict mass casualties in Somalia and attack a US military base in Kenya.

"Explosives were packed in a vehicle which the security forces think was trying to pass through the checkpoint but because he could not do that, the suicide bomber detonated it," police officer Adan Abdullahi said.

"Initial reports we have received indicate four people were killed and more than 10 others were wounded in the blast."

'Chaos'

Abdirahman Mohamed, who was at a nearby grocery store when the blast occurred, said he saw several dead bodies.

"I saw the dead bodies of several people some of them killed by shrapnel inside their vehicles. There was chaos... and ambulances reached the scene soon after the blast, " he said.

Shamso Ali, another witness, described "smoke and chaos along the road, the blast was very heavy".

"Thank god, I was a distance away but I saw the smoke and several vehicles caught on fire," he said.

Mogadishu is regularly hit by attacks by Al Shabab, which has fought for more than a decade to topple the Somali government.