Regarding Iran, US foreign policy is breaking down. While the Trump administration has imposed “maximum pressure” on Tehran without an endgame following Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018, we are witnessing the predictable consequences of Trump’s incoherent, contradictory, and aggressive policies vis-a-vis Iran. The latest development in the US-Iran crisis in Iraq came on January 8 when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired over a dozen missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces in Erbil and al Anbar province. These strikes were revenge for the assassination of Major-General Qasem Soleimani.

The firing of these Iranian missiles resulted in no US casualties, yet Tehran’s move was extremely bold. These strikes were direct Iranian action carried out from Iranian soil, not an asymmetric attack. Furthermore, the IRGC claimed credit, which is not so common as Iran often uses plausible deniability to prevent international backlash against actions against adversaries which Tehran often carries out via the Islamic Republic’s non-state actor clients in the region.

The strikes directed at Iraqi bases where American forces maintain a presence was, as Tehran’s chief diplomat said, a “proportionate” response to the brazen assassination of Soleimani. But given the Iranian leadership’s vested interests in avoiding an all-out war between the Islamic Republic and the world’s most powerful military, which Iran would clearly lose, these strikes were an incredibly bold move on Tehran’s part.

From Iran’s side, the leadership felt it had no choice but to respond. Virtually all analysts agreed that Tehran would seek revenge following Soleimani’s killing. The questions being debated were about the timing, magnitude, and location of the anticipated response.

To understand why Iran’s government decided to respond so soon after Soleimani’s death and Tehran’s reasons for being so direct about it, one must look at Iran’s internal scene this year.

Throughout Iran and across the country’s political spectrum, there is growing unity in hostility toward the US. With widespread sadness and rage in Iran following Soleimani’s assassination, the regime in Tehran came under significant internal pressure to show strength and decisiveness.

By firing these missiles, Iran’s leadership was able to communicate to a domestic audience that the Islamic Republic will not be humiliated and the country will stage attacks against the world’s most powerful military power if Tehran decides that such action advances Iran’s national defence interests.

Proven ineffective at this point are the Trump administration’s strategies of trying to deter the Islamic Republic by threatening Tehran with a brutally harsh response if the Iranians exact revenge. Now the world is nervous about how Trump will choose to respond to the January 8 missile attacks.

Too late for de-escalation?