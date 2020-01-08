The United Arab Emirates (UAE), a former British colony which gained independence in 1971, has taken an antagonistic stance towards Turkey since the 2010s, dismaying policymakers in Ankara.

The Emirates, a federal monarchy of seven emirates in the Gulf, has shown its opposition to Turkey at almost every opportunity, from the failed July 15 coup attempt, which it is accused of supporting, to the Qatar blockade and the bloody Libya conflict, where its supports a warlord against the Turkey-backed, UN-recognised Tripoli government.

“The UAE and its ally Saudi Arabia see Turkey as a country and political actor, which supports Muslim Brotherhood to end monarchial political structures in the Islamic world,” Ozden Zeynep Oktav, a professor of international relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University, told TRT World.

Both monarchies perceive the Muslim Brotherhood, a religiously-minded movement, which exercises democracy and peaceful political activism rather than armed struggle against autocratic regimes, as an existential threat to their suppressive rule.

Mohammed bin Zayed or MBZ, the de facto ruler of the UAE and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, which is the most powerful emirate in the monarchy, was a former member of the Muslim Brotherhood before he fell out with the movement.

“I am an Arab, I am a Muslim and I pray. And in the 1970s and early 1980s, I was one of them,” MBZ told American diplomats in 2007. According to the New York Times: “He worries about the appeal of Islamist politics to his population. As many as 80 percent of the soldiers in his forces would answer the call of ‘some holy man in Mecca,’ he once told American diplomats.”

Judging by their own words, it is not extremist movements or Israel but democracy and the Muslim Brotherhood that are the most dangerous threats to their monopoly over power. Diplomats say that MBZ has often said the Islamic world is not ready for elections, in which movements like the Muslim Brotherhood would be successful.

In this context, Turkey presents a challenge to his assertion that the Islamic world is not ready for democracy and elections, an orientalist cliche.

The allure of the Turkish model

Despite several interruptions to its democracy by military coups, Turkey has held elections in a multi-party system since 1950.

Since 2002, the AK Party, which practices a moderate conservatism synthesising Muslim values with democratic principles, has led Turkey in consecutive governments under its leader President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, winning several consecutive elections.