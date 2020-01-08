Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire in Libya following a meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"Our president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin today called for a ceasefire to start on January 12 at midnight," said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Istanbul.

The Turkish, Russian leaders stressed the importance of participation of all sides, neighbouring countries in efforts to resolve Libya crisis, Lavrov said.

Earlier on Wednesday, both leaders discussed Libya and Syria conflicts before launching a new gas pipeline, TurkStream, linking their countries at a ceremony in Istanbul.

Both sides have established a regular dialogue over the Syrian conflict, despite being on opposing sides, but now find their relations tested again in Libya.

Libya conflict

Libya has been divided since 2014 into rival camps based in Tripoli and the east, each with its own set of institutions. Warlord Khalifa Haftar's offensive against Tripoli upended UN efforts to broker a political settlement.